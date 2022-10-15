Efforts towards common EAC currency begin taking shape

The East African Community's dream of having a common currency in the region is beginning to take shape. The Regional assembly is expected to pass enabling laws before the end of the 4th assembly in December this year, which will later usher in the common currency. One of the laws in the offing is the East African Community Financial Services Commission bill of 2022. The legislators are currently conducting public hearings on the bill in the EAC partner states. It seeks to establish an Institution to regulate financial services like Insurance, Pensions, Capital markets and the Microfinance sectors.