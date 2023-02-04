Educators want parents to contribute to UPE, USE tuition

Headteachers of government schools under the Universal Secondary Education program say the state should now consider making parents pay more tuition to enable better teaching. The headteachers point out that the parents' failure to contribute to the learning of their children under UPE and USE, is one of the factors that is affecting the quality of education provided under this program. They argue that this would enable parents to be more interested in the programme and monitor its output as it is done in the private education sector to improve its quality.