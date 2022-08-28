Educationists to assess learners’ soft skills in East Africa

The regional education learning initiative has kicked off an assessment of life skills and values among learners in East Africa. The initiative, which is a cohort of over 70 education organizations, seeks to identify how far these skills, which are critical to the learning outcomes of all children, have been imparted to learners as well as the impact on their learning. In Uganda, over 150,000 learners between the ages of 13 -17 are to be assessed in the areas of conflict resolution, collaboration, self-awareness as well as respect.