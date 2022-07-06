Education Service Commission reappointed members sworn in

President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed his sister Dr Violet Kajubiri Froelich as Deputy Chairperson of the Education Service Commission. Dr Kajubiri took the oath of allegiance this morning conducted by the principal Judge Flavian Zeja at the High Court in Kampala. Dr Kajubiri took the oath together with Johnson Malinga a member of the commission whose four years term had expired yesterday. Her reappointment to the education service commission makes her serve her fourth term as a member of the commission that is responsible for the recruitment of teachers and their welfare. Dr Kajubiri told NTV soon after her swearing that change is coming for the betterment of teachers in Uganda. The arts teachers called off a strike on Monday after two weeks of demanding for salary enhancement.