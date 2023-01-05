EDUCATION MINISTRY: No S.3 students should be made to repeat

The Ministry of Education and Sports has warned school heads and owners against making learners repeat Senior three in the new academic year. Ismael Mulindwa, the Director of Basic and Secondary Education in the Education Ministry, says the resolution follows the phasing-out of the old curriculum that will conclude with those going to senior four this year. The revelation came to light as a team from the Education Ministry and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja met head teachers of government schools in Kakumiro district.