Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Namisindwa CAO under fire for hiring more staff 
  • 2 News Kenya presidential poll results not for today - IEBC
  • 3 National Masaka Diocese to turn Birinzi Prayer Centre into tourism site
  • 4 National Nakasongola leaders seek to keep district as city plans get underway
  • 5 National UPDF, South Sudan army sign pact on fighting rebels