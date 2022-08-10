Education Ministry calls for parent involvement in school's hygiene

Access to water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities remain a challenge in public schools countrywide. Only 54% of the schools surveyed by UWASNET - a civil society organization that tracks Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene services in schools had access to clean water while some cannot afford to have proper waste management systems. Now the Ministry of Education has called on stakeholders to involve parents if they are to sustain their sanitation and hygiene objectives in schools.