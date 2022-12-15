Education activists want more integration of life skills in curriculum

Education Civil Society organizations have expressed concern over the alarmingly poor performance and absence of life skills and values among adolescents aged between 13 to 17 years. This follows a countrywide survey done by the Regional Education Learning Initiative (RELI) in 20 districts representing all the regions of Uganda, involving 11,000 young people. In a view of that, education stakeholders have called for the integration of life skills and values in the education curriculum after it emerged that the majority of young adolescents cannot solve a problem, demonstrate respect, collaborate with others, and are not self-aware.