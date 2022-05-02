ECONOMIC CRISIS VS HISTORY: Opposition politicians compare president Museveni to Marie Antoinette.

Opposition parties have reacted to President Museveni's advice to Ugandans to opt for cassava if the price of bread is out of reach. President Museveni was speaking about the rise in commodity prices during Labour day celebrations on Sunday. Politicians from the Democratic Party, National Unity Platform, Democratic Party and Uganda People's Congress feel that the president is detached from the affected population with some describing the head of state as the male version of Marie Antoinette, the ancient queen of France, who advised the underprivileged population to go for a cake if they can't afford bread.