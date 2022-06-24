EC suspends women council elections due to lack of funds

The Electoral Commission has suspended the elections of Village Women Councils and Committees. According to a statement released by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, the compilation of the Village Women Residents’ Register has been finalised and the registers are currently on display across the country. However, the Ministry of Finance has informed the Commission that the funds required for conducting the elections are not yet available, hence the suspension of the remaining activities in the election roadmap.