Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National More Ebola trial vaccines arrive in Uganda
  • 2 National Outgoing leaders of greater Masaka journalists probed
  • 3 National Rukungiri teacher arrested over sodomizing student, 16
  • 4 National Court orders police to vacate Lira mosque
  • 5 Education Mbale SS staff live in dilapidated houses