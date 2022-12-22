EBOLA VIRUS DISEASE: Healthcare workers demand to be paid salaries, allowances

76 health workers who have been at the frontline treating Ebola patients in Mubende district say they have not been paid their salaries and risk allowances for the last three months. The healthcare workers say the ministry of health asked them to beef up the numbers in the Ebola epicentre but when the patients were treated and finally discharged, the health ministry turned its back on them without a single coin. According to one of the doctors, their monthly salary is 5.4 million shillings, with a risk allowance of 80,000 shillings per day and per diem of 110,000 shillings daily. The health ministry's spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said the claims that the health workers have not been paid are untrue.