EBOLA SURVEILLANCE: Health ministry sends teams to Mubende, nearby districts

The Ministry of Health has dispatched teams of health workers to 11 districts neighbouring Mubende, the epicentre of the latest Ebola outbreak in Uganda, to conduct surveillance and track any contacts or suspected Ebola cases.Some members of the team have also been tasked with conducting surveillance in Kampala since the capital city is a melting pot for people from all over the country. As Walter Mwesigye reports, Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona says they have a number of people in isolation.