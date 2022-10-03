EBOLA SPREADS: Bunyangabu now 4th district with confirmed cases

Another district, Bunyangabu has recorded a confirmed case of Ebola, bringing the number of affected districts to four, that is Mubende, Kassanda, Kagadi and Bunyangabu. However, Bunyangabu District authorities are worried about how they will handle the confirmed Ebola case since there is no isolation and treatment unit in the area. On Sunday, the health ministry confirmed that a medical student who was attached to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital returned a positive result after initially showing symptoms of Ebola.