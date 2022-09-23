EBOLA SITUATION : Health ministry confirms seven cases since outbreak

The Ministry of Health has confirmed seven cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the country from samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute. The Ebola Incident Commander, Lt. Col. Dr. Henry Kyobe, while speaking during a virtual press briefing with the World Health Organisation, said that they have intensified tracing for more contacts in a bid to understand the extent of the outbreak. Walter Mwesigye with that update and more in this fast developing story.