EBOLA RESPONSE: Schools are taking extra precautions to keep learners safe

Schools around Kampala have stepped up their vigilance following the outbreak of Ebola in the country. Whereas no case has been found in Kampala so far, heads of schools point out that it is in their best interest to ensure that the learners are fully protected. Last week, the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni urged schools to follow the Ebola prevention protocols released by the ministry of health.