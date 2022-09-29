EBOLA PREVENTION: Nurses’ union calls for provision of PPE

Uganda nurses and midwives’ association has urged the government to recall the specialized nurses who were specifically trained to handle infection and prevention diseases during the covid 19 pandemic to provide specialized health care to Ebola victims and immediately include payment of risk allowances to nurses and midwives in any hospital setting. They have also advised nurses and midwives not to expose themselves if personal protective gear is not provided.