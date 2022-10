EBOLA PREVENTION: Entebbe steps up screening mandatory checks for all

The ministry of health has stepped up Ebola screening at Entebbe International airport following the outbreak of the disease in the country. According to health officials at the airport, both inbound and outbound travellers are being subjected to the screenings and isolation centres have been put up at the airport if a case is confirmed positive. Currently, around 5000 travellers go through the airport every day.