Ebola patient dies in Kampala, patient traveled from Mubende

Ministry of Health has isolated 42 people who got into contact with an Ebola patient that died at Kiruddu hospital in Kampala, last week. Minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said this while discharging 5 health workers who had contracted Ebola while on duty at Mubende regional referral hospital in September. Dr. Aceng assured the team of recovered health workers of all the support they need as they resettle back to their communities.