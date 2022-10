EBOLA OUTBREAK: MOH says seven people of same family are being treated in Kampala

The Ministry of Health is treating seven people who tested positive for Ebola in Kampala after they moved in with a relative who had travelled from Kassanda District before the district lockdown. The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa called for calm, saying that the seven family members were already in state isolation by the time the Health Ministry returned the positive results.