EBOLA OUTBREAK: Education ministry issues guidelines for learners, holidays

On the 8th of November 2022, The Ministry of Education and Sports directed pre-primary, primary and secondary schools to close the third school term of the academic year on the 25th of November 2022 to curb the spread of the Ebola Virus disease. The Ministry provided guidelines to follow as the children leave. NTV has obtained a copy of the guidelines. The guidelines show the steps to be undertaken in ensuring that learners in all educational institutions are safely released for the December school holidays in the context of the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda.