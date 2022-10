EBOLA OUTBREAK: Doctors want govt to supply all health centers with PPE

The Uganda Medical Association UMA has asked the government to equip all health facilities with Personal Protective Equipment to handle Ebola because it could break out anywhere. UMA President Dr. Samuel Oledo said they want doctors who are specialised in Ebola treatment in other countries to be co-opted into the national Ebola response team here. They spoke to journalists in Kampala.