Ebola misinformation, perceptions fueling fear of hospitals

Residents in Ebola-affected areas of Mubende District claim that they are reluctant to seek Ebola treatment in hospitals and other health centres for fear of losing their vital body organs at the hand of unscrupulous health workers. They also think that the disease is related to witchcraft. These were some of the concerns that emerged as a high-powered team from the health ministry led by the Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng meet with the residents to sensitize them on Ebola prevention guidelines.