EBOLA MANAGEMENT: Health minister Aceng visits Kassanda, meets health workers

The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has confirmed that one person has died of Ebola in Kagadi district bringing the number of districts that have registered Ebola cases to 4. The other districts are Mubende, Kassanda and Kyegegwa. According to the health ministry the number of people who have been confirmed to have died of Ebola stands at 7. The minister on Friday toured the affected districts where she assessed what is being done to contain the Ebola outbreak.