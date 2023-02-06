Ebola lockdown likely to have lasting effects on school performance

Educationists are worried about the possible decline in the standard of education in Mubende district due to the lockdown caused by the ebola outbreak that lasted about 3 months. According to the district education officer, most of the learners were promoted without merit. However, this was done as a government prerequisite, which experts say is just a ticking time bomb that will see many drop-outs! In today’s episode, Walter Mwesigye looks at the Post Ebola situation in Mubende.