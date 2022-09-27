EBOLA: Kyegegwa RDC directs closed schools to reopen

The Kyegegwa Resident District Commissioner, Monica Karungi has ordered the immediate reopening of private schools that closed a few days ago after the directors cited the Ebola outbreak. However, the RDC says the schools should be reopened to allow the learners to continue with their studies since this is the final and promotional term. Some the closed schools were mainly in Kigarama ward, Bugogo town council in Kyegegwa district. Now, while some schools completely shut their doors, others have blocked access to learners who hail from areas that have registered Ebola cases as way of preventing the spread of the deadly disease.