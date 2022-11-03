Ebola Incident Commander upbeat on efforts so far, more work awaits

The Ministry of Health says there is progress in the Ebola intervention due to the measures put in place to control the spread of the deadly disease in Uganda. The Ebola Incident Commander, Lt. Col. Dr. Henry Kyobe, while addressing a press conference called by the World Health Organisation, said that they have tightened the noose around the Ebola epicentre in Mubende and Kassanda districts, blocking off cross-border transmissions. Walter Mwesigye with the details in this report.