EBOLA: Health Minister says intervention funded by donors, calls on govt

The Ministry of Health has highlighted inadequate funding as a major challenge in the fight against the Ebola Virus Disease. This was contained in a statement on the Ebola intervention read to Parliament by Margaret Muhanga, the State Minister for Health in charge of Primary Health care. Muhanga told Parliament that the government has not allocated funds for the Ebola response even after the health ministry expressed the need for 75 billion shillings. Health ministry officials say they have so far used 2.1 billion shillings which was internally mobilized from within the ministry's budget.