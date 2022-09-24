Ebola deaths rise to 19, confirmed cases now at 15

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has faulted officials in Mubende district for failing to carry out sufficient surveillance, which has led to the spread of Ebola within the district. According to Dr Aceng, surveillance is critical in controlling the spread of a dangerous disease like Ebola and yet officials have even failed to trace where the disease emerged from. Meanwhile, the number of people who have died of Ebola has risen to 19 while the confirmed cases have also risen to 15.