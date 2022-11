Ebola burial team member speaks of determination amidst trials

More than two months since the Red Cross response team was deployed in Ebola-hit districts, the team has had to deal with convincing the community to reverse beliefs that affect the response strategies, stigma and dealing with the challenges that come with the nature of their work. Badru Mulyazzaawo a Red Cross staff who was deployed in Mubende and Kassanda has shared with NTV his experience during this period.