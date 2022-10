Eastern DRC fighting sends Congolese fleeing into Uganda

Leaders in the jurisdiction of Kisoro have expressed fear over the influx of refugees streaming into the country from the war-wracked Eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, along the Bunagana Border. Over 600 Congolese refugees have occupied the area market, Bunagana primary school, and people’s compounds. Fresh clashes between the DRC army and the Congolese Tutsi group, the M23, erupted on Saturday in eastern DR Congo.