EAST AFRICAN OIL PIPELINE: Hoima businesses concerned about future of oil sector

The Operators of Small and Medium Enterprises in Hoima City are concerned that they risk making big losses in business following the European Union Parliamentary resolution to suspend the East African Crude Oil Pipeline EACOP. However, the RDC of Hoima City Emmy Katera implored them to ignore the EU resolution and invest in ventures that will benefit them and the lives of the community. They were attending a training on how they can harness the opportunities as the EACOP project is being undertaken by government.