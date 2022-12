EASING THEIR WORK: LC I and II chairperson receive bicycles

728 Local Council one Chairpersons and 78 Local Council Two leaders in Kabale district have received government bicycles as per a government promise to help them do their jobs better. The bicycles were handed over by the State Minister for trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati. Some chairpersons said motorcycles would have been a better option given the terrain in which they work.