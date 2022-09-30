EALA VOTE FALLOUT: Losing UPC candidate cries out, claims NRM betrayal

The President of the opposition Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party, President Jimmy Akena says the just concluded election of Uganda's nine representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) does not represent the different political sheds of opinion as required by the treaty establishing the East African Community. Of the nine new EALA members, six are from the ruling NRM party, two are NRM-leaning Independents and one is from the Democratic Party (DP). UPC’s Fred Ebil who lost the EALA contest feels that UPC was betrayed by the ruling NRM party with whom they have working cooperation.