EALA speaker Ngoga says Oulanyah’s death is a loss to the region

The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly Martin Ngoga has eulogized the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah. Upon arriving in the country a day ahead of a special summit of East African heads of state, Ngoga described Oulanyah, who was a member of the East African speaker's panel as a great loss to the region. Ngoga is in the country to among other things facilitate a summit of heads of state in the region, who will formally welcome the Democratic Republic of Congo into the East African Community, raising the number of members to seven.