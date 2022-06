EALA RACE: NRM invites members to express interest

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has invited those seeking to become party flag bearers for the position of the East Africa Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2022 elections due in September. The victors will start their term of office from 2022 to 2027. The NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Fred Tanga Odoi said interested persons have until 30th June this year to submit their applications.