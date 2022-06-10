EALA pays tribute to Jacob Oulanyah and Mwai Kibaki

The East African Legislative assembly sitting in Arusha Tanzania have paid tribute to Uganda's former speaker of the parliament Jacob Oulanyah and former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who passed on recently. By the time of their demise the assembly was in recess and on resumption of business in Arusha, Uganda’s representative James Kakooza moved a motion to pay tribute to Oulanyah while Rwanda representative Dr Celestin Rwigema moved to pay tribute to Mwai Kibaki.