EALA passes finance bill

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly have passed a bill that allows the East African Community to start the process of establishing institutions that will lead towards the realisation of a monetary union and the EAC Common Currency. The East African Community financial services commission bill 2022 passed at the sitting of the regional parliament in Arusha, Tanzania, seeks to establish an institution that will regulate non-banking financial sectors like insurance, pension, capital markets microfinance and money lending.