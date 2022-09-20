EALA NOMINATIONS: 28 candidates cleared, election set for 29th September

Twenty-eight candidates have been nominated, to contest for the nine slots in Uganda, just like the six members of the East African Community (EAC), is allocated in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). The two-day nomination exercise ended on Tuesday. The six NRM incumbent MPs, DP's Gerald Siranda, FDC's Harold Kaija and UPC's Fred Ebil were among those nominated as candidates on the last day of the exercise. The leading opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) boycotted the elections, citing unfairness in the electoral process.