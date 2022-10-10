EALA losers to sue over elections

Four people, who lost the chance to represent Uganda at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), have decided to revert to courts of law in order to challenge the September election. The disgruntled parties, led by Gilbert Agaba, argue that the exercise did not meet the requisite minimum standards for such an election to be conducted. They cited the case of holding campaigns and the election concurrently, which heavily disenfranchised the voters and put candidates in a disadvantageous position.