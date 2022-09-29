EALA ELECTIONS: Six NRM members returned, two Independents & DP’s Siranda win

The elections for the nine Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Uganda chapter were marred with allegations of vote rigging. A controversial decision by the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to allow some MPs to vote early citing some emergencies, including urgent matters to address outside parliament even as campaigns went on, sparked off the allegations. Buyaga West MP, Barnabas Tinkasimire who was supposedly meant to be the first to vote, claimed to have found the ballot boxes stuffed.