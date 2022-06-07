EALA concerned at rising flow of small arms in the region

Members of the East African Legislative assembly are concerned about the security situation in the region which they say is being threatened by the rise in possession of small arms and light weapons by civilians. The legislators who are meeting in Arusha Tanzania said the proliferation and stockpiling of illicit weapons is not to be ignored. They have called for a regional approach to deal with the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Francis Jjingo is in Arusha.