EALA calls for round the clock border operations

The East African Legislative assembly has demanded that all the One-Stop border posts across the community member states should operate 24 hours to facilitate trade in the region. The EALA MPs sitting in Arusha Tanzania said, the closing of some boarders posts every evening is a non-tariff barrier that must be stopped because it hinders the progress of the Common Market Protocol. This follows an on-spot assessment by the committee on communication, trade and investments carried out on some One-stop border posts in the region which were found operating only during the daytime.