EALA aspirants to petition court over suffocation of democracy in NRM

A section of NRM members has petitioned their party to reverse its decision of locking them out of the primaries to choose those to contest the EALA elections. This is after the party leadership chose to keep the six incumbent members locked out of the rest of the 130 aspirants. The aspirants, who failed to make cut are now threatening to go to court to protest the party's top organ for suffocating democracy.