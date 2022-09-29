EACOP DEVT ROW: Activists urge govt to dialogue with EU over raised concerns

Civil Society Groups in the oil and gas sector have urged the Government to dialogue with its European Union (EU) partners to address the concerns raised by the EU Parliament on the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). This comes a day after President Yoweri Museveni hit out at the legislators in Brussels, saying that they were misinformed on the issues and needed to stop exhibiting ignorance and arrogance. Meanwhile, there was a second demonstration in one week outside the EU head office in Kampala after hundreds of students protested over the resolutions of the EU Parliament.