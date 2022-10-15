EAC summit chairman Ndayishimiye wants partner states to urgently deal with insecurity in region

Burundi President Everiste Ndayishimiye says the East African Community is pursuing dialogue with M23 rebels who have recently resurged and taken over Bunagana, a key town on Uganda's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The dialogue option comes on the heels of a decision by the EAC heads of state to pursue a military approach to flash the rebels and other negative forces from Eastern DRC. Retired General Ndayishimiye is the current Chairman of EAC heads of State Summit. NTV Senior Reporter Francis Jjingo had an exclusive interview with the President.