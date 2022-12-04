EAC secretary general says members are working towards peace in DRC

The Secretary General of the East African Community Dr. Peter Mathuki has assured all East Africans that all the Heads of state of the East African Community partner states have shown a high level of commitment towards ending the insurgency in the Eastern part of Congo. Dr. Mathuki says all the parties involved in the Eastern Congo Conflict will be engaged so that no one is left out of the peace process to find a long-lasting solution to the conflict.