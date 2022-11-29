EAC presidents insist Congo's peace is non negotiable

President Museveni says that the ongoing joint military operation between UPDF and DRC army against the Allied Democratic Forces is a clear indication that the East African Regional Force is ready to wipe out armed rebel groups operating in eastern DRC within a short time. This operation dubbed "operation shujaa" started in November last year after ADF rebels bombed the capital Kampala. The president was virtually addressing the EAC leaders and other stakeholders on Monday during the EAC-led Nairobi Process -3rd Inter-Congolese dialogue on the restoration of peace and security in Eastern DRC. This event is ongoing in Kenya's capital Nairobi and will run until Saturday.