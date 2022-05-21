EAC PIPELINE : Gov’t tips residents on benefits of EACOP

Ugandans living around the areas where the East African crude oil pipeline will pass have been encouraged to take advantage of the benefits that will come with it. The East African Crude oil pipeline measuring 1,443 km will be constructed in conjunction with the Tanzania government, starting in Kabaale in Hoima to the port of Tanga in Tanzania. The East African crude oil pipeline will traverse through Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Gomba, Mubende, Lwengo, Sembabule, Kyotera and Rakai districts in Uganda. Uganda will host 296 km of the pipeline.