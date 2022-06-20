EAC leaders meet in Nairobi to mend DRC-Rwanda relations

The Presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have physically met in Nairobi for a special East African Community Summit, convened to end the conflict between the two countries in eastern Congo. It was the first time the two presidents; Paul Kagame and Felix Tshisekedi were meeting since the breakdown of relations between Kinshasa and Kigali over clashes between M23 forces and the Congolese army. Rwanda has denied accusations by the DRC government that it is backing the M23 rebels, who are now in charge of Bunagana town, in North Kivu province.