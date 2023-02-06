EAC launches peace studies centre in honour of Julius Nyerere

The East African Countries have been implored to foster peace and security to galvanize the integration process of East Africa. The Secretary General of the East African Community Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki made the call during the re-launch of the Julius Nyerere Center for Peace Research in Arusha Tanzania. The centre was established by the EAC secretariat in partnership with Arcadia University of the USA to enhance peace in the region.