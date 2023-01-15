EAC gets set to lead a verification mission to Somalia

The East African Community is scheduled to send a verification mission to Somalia, this month, to assess the country’s readiness to join the Community. The Secretary General of EAC Dr Peter Mathuki says the EAC mission will be in Somalia starting on the 25th of this month to meet the government of Somalia. This follows a directive by the Summit heads of state to the Council to follow up on the application by the Federal Republic of Somalia to join the Community. Dr. Mathuki says Somalia’s long Indian Ocean Red Sea route that links Africa to the Arabian Peninsula is a vibrant economic zone, which will bring immense benefits to the EAC.